Former governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Archbishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Lagos, Most Rev. Isaac Olawuyi on his 60th birthday.

Kalu described the religious leader as a role model not only to members of the Methodist Church but Christian community at large.

The former governor, while extolling the virtues of the celebrant, commended the efforts of spiritual leaders in promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

In a goodwill message to the celebrator, Kalu prayed to God to strengthen Archbishop Olawuyi in his endeavours.

The letter read: “It is with happiness that I write to convey my warm greetings to you and your family on your 60th birthday.

“Sir, having sustained a close relationship with you over the years, I cherish like many other people, your selfless leadership qualities as exemplified in different capacities in the service of God and humanity.

“Under your watch, the Archdiocese of Lagos, Methodist Church of Nigeria, has witnessed robust growth. I acknowledge and celebrate your contributions to christianity beyond Nigeria. Sir, as you attain this milestone, it is my prayer that God will continue to strengthen you in all your endeavours”.

He wished Archbishop Olawuyi continued success in the service of God and humanity.