Kenneth Udeh,Abia

The ambience of Arochukwu community Local Government Area located in Abia North of Abia State adorned a merrily look on Saturday as the Chief Whip of the Senate ,Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, performed the groundbreaking for the construction of 2km road in the local government.

The road which extends from Arochukwu to Ihechiowa is the first to be officially flagged off out of the 19 road projects currently being constructed by the Abia North Senator.

Speaking at the 2km road sited in Ikwun ward in Arochukwu, Senator Kalu enjoined the indigenes who gathered in their numbers to witness the ground breaking event, to be thankful to the President Buhari administration for approving and making available funds for the road projects. The Chief Whip lamented the failures of past administrations and legislative representatives to execute any single project in the Senatorial zone.

He said: ” This is just a road flag off, out of the nineteen road projects spread across our zone. Let me commend the contractors handling the project because they are executing with speed in line with the required quality. I also want to thank our President who is making funds available for these road projects.

“I believe you have all seen the difference between the present Government and the past Government. We may not be perfect but we have demonstrated that we have the yearnings of the people at heart. I recall just last here during campaign I couldn’t pass through this road and I assured the people that within the first year; that the road will be constructed. I am glad that today my promise has been fulfilled”.

He said that this is just the first year; “you can only imagine the quantum of projects we would have executed and completed before the next three years.”

Expressing his gratitude on behalf of the indigenes , Chief Joe Ezearo a former Chieftain of the All Progressive’s Grand Alliance (APGA) who decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the same day , revealed that dividends of democracy of this nature informed a major part of his decision to join the APC. He thanked Senator Kalu for facilitating the project to the community as well as other eighteen road projects.

The day’s exercise was preceded with a ceremony which had more than 500 members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwun ward of Ihechiowa in Arochukwu have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Speaking while receiving the new members to the APC family, the Chairman of the state party caucus and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said the APC has the interest of the people at heart and assured that the party would win the state in 2023 general election.

Sen Kalu congratulated the decampees for joining the APC and extolled one of the defectors, Chief Joe Ezearo for his doggedness and belief in President Muhammadu Buhari.

He charged them to work hard for the continuous growth of the APC and asked the new members not to regard themselves as new members rather they should see themselves as stakeholders of the party.

Speaking earlier on behalf of all other defectors, Chief Joe Eze Aru said it’s was honour to be received in the APC by the Chief Whip of the Senate himself.

He said he has always secured victories for his former party in his ward , adding that his joining the APC now means that these victories will be secured for the APC in subsequent elections.

“The same goodwill and strength that I have always used to defeat my opponent is the same strength that I am bringing into the APC” He said

Also Speaking , the state Chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwapka noted that the decamping of the large numbers is part of the party’s ongoing exercise as the ruling and largest party in Africa

” We are glad to welcome all the new members. Our new member Joe Ezearo is a wonderful person; he is an accomplished technocrat in the construction industry. He is a very creative and innovate person. The party recruits people who are well respected and enjoy mass support from the community for the purpose of making a good change in Abia States.

“Your joining our party; means a lot not just for the fortunes of the local Government elections but for the party which is now the fastest growing state chapter of the party in Nigeria. We are also inviting all like minds and creative minds and all who have passion for good governance , not selfish interest to join our party and support us to make a change in Abia State.