Okey Sampson, Aba

Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation has donated relief materials to the people of Nkporo community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State who were ravaged by flood.

The flood, which was reported to have affected Ukwa, Agbaja and Okwoko villages, destroyed houses, economic crops and farmlands.

The flood was said to have been as a result of the over flow of the Ironyi River which traverse most of Nkporo community emptying into Ivo River in Ebonyi State.

Presenting the items, the Executive Secretary, Rev. (Mrs.) Jemimah Ola Kalu said the foundation’s coming to the aid of the affected people was in line with the philanthropist gesture of its founder and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

She said Senator Kalu was already working with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure that Federal Government comes to the aid of the affected people.

The items included bags of rice, wrappers, noodles and others with a promise to do more.

Eze Patrick O. Ogbuagu, Ezeaja of Nkporo who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers and the people of Nkporo clan, thanked Senator Kalu for coming to the aid of his people in their time of need through his Foundation.

“I know this is not just because he is a senator, but because he is a good man. It can only take a good man to do good to other people. Please, tell him to keep up his good works, we the people of Nkporo kingdom appreciate all that he is doing for our community.

“My prayer is he will achieve that which took him from Abia to Abuja, in Jesus name, amen”, the traditional ruler prayed.

Other traditional rulers present were Ezeogo Kalu Nkume of Ukwa, Ezeogo Ojukwu Kalu Imo of Agbaja and Ezeogo Kalu Anya Ude of Okwoko.