Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Ike Oye, on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Describing the celebrant as a seasoned administrator, consummate politician and cerebral academician, Kalu urged Oye to sustain his good deeds in the service of humanity. The former governor recalled his age-long relationship with the celebrant, who was at one time his close aide, adding that Oye is hardworking, humble and courageous.

In a birthday message, Kalu joined family, friends and associates of Oye in celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of the celebrant.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as he clocks 65.

The celebrator is a loyal friend and brother. He is selfless, humble, consistent and bold. Having worked closely with me, I appreciate the intellectual capacity and native intelligence of the celebrant.”

The celebrator is blessed in many ways, be it politics, academics, administration and philanthropy. As he marks his 65th birthday, I wish him continued success in life,” Kalu said as he prayed for longer life for the celebrator.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.