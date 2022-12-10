Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Describing Akpabio as a consummate politician and philanthropist of repute, Kalu stressed that the former Governor has consistently demonstrated loyalty, dedication and commitment to the growth and progress of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria in general.

In a goodwill message, Kalu, a two-term former governor of Abia State, said he joined family, friends, followers and associates in celebrating the achievements of Akpabio as he clocks 60.

Kalu also prayed for longer life for the former minister.

He said: “I am delighted to congratulate former Governor of Akwa Ibom State , Senator Godswill Akpabio on his 60th birthday.

“The former governor has contributed immensely to the development of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria in various capacities. His contributions to nation building are worthy of commendation and emulation. The former minister has consistently demonstrated humility, courage, selflessness and generosity in his pursuits. I urge the celebrant to sustain his good deeds in all facets of life.”

Kalu wished Akpabio a memorable birthday anniversary