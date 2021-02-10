Former Abia governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has felicitated with Ekiti Governor and Nigeria Governors’ Forum Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary.

Describing the governor as a true progressive whose political ideology is anchored on probity, transparency and accountability, Kalu urged Fayemi to sustain his accomplishments in politics, nation building and humanity.

Kalu said the achievements of the governor in activism, politics and philanthropy, are worthy of commendation and emulation.

In a goodwill message, the Senate chief whip said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North senatorial district, I congratulate Governor Fayemi on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary.

“Your contributions to nation building in various capacities, locally and internationally, are tremendous and highly commendable.

“Having served as governor and minister, and serving as governor, is a testament to your outstanding and selfless attributes.

“As you mark this glorious feat, I wish you continued success in life.”

Kalu prayed God to grant the celebrant longer life in the service of the nation and humanity.