Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated former minister of foreign Affairs, General Ike Nwachukwu (retd) on his 80th birthday.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the former Minsiter to nation building in various capacities, Kalu stressed that the exemplary leadership qualities of the retired general are worthy of emulation.

While wishing the elder statesman continued success in the service of humanity, the former Governor prayed to God to strengthen the celebrant in his endeavours.

In his congratulatory message to the celebrant, Kalu extolled the virtues of the former minister, adding that General Nwachukwu is a patriotic Nigerian, who has created a niche for himself in various capacities.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I feliciate with former Minster of Foreign Affairs and former Senator (Abia North Senatorial District), General Ike Nwachukwu (retd) on his 80th birthday.

“Sir, you have over the years, demonstrated patriotism and selflessness in your endeavours. We acknowledge and celebrate your accomplishments in the private and public spheres of life.

“Your contributions to national development in various capacities are remarkable , having served in various positions in the military and civilian administrations. As you mark this milestone, I pray to God to grant you many more years in good health.”

Kalu wished the former minister a joyous celebration.