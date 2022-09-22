Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Remi Tinubu, on her 62nd birthday anniversary.

Describing the senator as a strong advocate of gender equality and democracy, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain her humanitarian gestures.

The former governor of Abia State joined family members, friends and associates in celebrating the remarkable and robust accomplishments of the senator in all facets of life.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Senate chief whip prayed to God to strengthen Mrs. Tinubu in her pursuits.

He said: “On behalf of my family and good people of Abia North senatorial district, I felicitate with Oluremi Tinubu (representing Lagos Central senatorial district) on her 62nd birthday anniversary.

“Tinubu is a source of inspiration and role model to the womenfolk, many of whom have continually benefitted from her benevolence.

“She is a woman of virtue, who is passionate about an ideal society. “I applaud her giant strides in all facets of life. She deserves to be celebrated for her contributions to humanity through various platforms.”

He wished the senator a memorable birthday celebration.