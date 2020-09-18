Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of old Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, on his 85th birthday.

Describing the former minister of industries as statesman, consummate politician, successful businessman and philanthropist, Kalu acknowledged his invaluable contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

Kalu stressed that the celebrant had over the years distinguished himself in different capacities in the private and public spheres of life.

“I extend my warm greetings to Alhaji Bamanga Tukur on the occasion of his 85th birthday anniversary.

“As a notable figure in the business and political circles, Alhaji Tukur, has contributed immensely to nation building through various platforms.

“The outstanding leadership qualities of the former Minister are worthy of emulation.

“Alhaji Tukur has consistently demonstrated selflessness and patriotism in his endeavours. As he marks this milestone, I wish him many more rewarding years in the service of humanity.”