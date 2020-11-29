Former Abia State governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Describing Nwankpa as a consummate politician and seasoned public administrator, the leader of Abia APC caucus, Kalu urged him to sustain his good works in the political and humanitarian circles.

Kalu, who applauded the party Chairman for his inclusiveness and participatory approach in steering the affairs of the APC in Abia State, described Nwankpa as a rallying point for APC members in the state.

In his goodwill message, the former governor prayed for longer life and wisdom for Nwankpa as he serves the party and Abians in general.

Kalu said, “On behalf of my constituents and the APC family in Abia State, I felicitate with the chairman of our great party, APC, in Abia State, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa as he celebrates his birthday.

“Under his watch, the party has been waxing strong. The celebrant’s pedigree has earned him popularity among party chieftains and members. He has brought to bear his vast experience in politics in his noble assignment.

“I am proud of the remarkable achievements of Nwankpa as APC chairman. The celebrator remains a great asset to the party.”

While wishing Nwankpa a joyous and memorable celebration, Kalu prayed that God would strengthen him in all his endeavours.