Former Abia governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the founder and chairman of Globalcom Limited, Michael Adenuga, on his 68th birthday anniversary.

Describing the celebrant as an age-long friend, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Adenuga to the socio- economic development of Nigeria.

While commending his entrepreneurship efforts, Kalu said the business mogul, through hard work, perseverance and consistency, has built a robust business empire.

“I am delighted to convey my warm greetings to the founder of Globacom Ltd. as he clocks 68.

“The celebrant is a household name beyond the shores of Africa, in view of his outstanding and robust contributions to sustainable development across Africa.

“Adenuga has carved a niche for himself in all facets of life. The celebrant deserves to be celebrated today and always as a successful business mogul and philanthropist of repute.”

Kalu urged Adenuga to sustain his good works in all endeavours.