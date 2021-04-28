Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Founder and Chairman of Globalcom Limited (GLO), Otunba Micheal Adenuga on the occasion of his 68th birthday anniversary.

Describing the celebrant as an age-long friend, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Adenuga to the socio- economic development of Nigeria.

While commending the entrepreneurship efforts of the celebrant, Kalu stressed that the business mogul, through hardwork, perseverance and consistency has built a robust business empire.

The businessman-cum politician said, “I am delighted to convey my warm greetings to the Founder of Globacom Ltd as he clocks 68.

“The celebrant is a household name beyond the shores of Africa, in view of his outstanding and robust contributions to sustainable development across Africa.

“Adenuga has carved a niche for himself in all facets of life.

“The celebrant deserves to be celebrated today and always as a successful business mogul and philanthropist of repute”.

Kalu while praying to God to grant the celebrant longer life, urged Adenuga to sustain his good works in all endeavours.