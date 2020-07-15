Former Abia governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated Senator Chris Adighije on his appointment as Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Federal University, Lokoja (FULOKOJA).

Kalu, while describing Adighije’s appointment as well deserved, stressed that the former Abia Central Senatorial District lawmaker is a rare gem.

In a personal message to the newly appointed Pro-Chancellor, he emphasised that he was not surprised with the appointment of Adighije owing to his rich profile in the private and public spheres of life.

“The appointment of Senator Chris Adighije, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University, Lokoja is highly commendable.

“Senator Adighije is a seasoned administrator and a consummate politician, whose experience in the private and public spheres of life cannot be undermined.

“He will no doubt, as always, live up to expectations in this noble assignment.

“I join the people of Abia state especially members of the APC in wishing Adighije continued success in life”

Kalu admonished students, lecturers and other stakeholders of FULOKOJA to support the newly appointed Pro- Chancellor in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities, adding that the APC chieftain will bring to bear his diverse experience in his new role.