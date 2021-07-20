Former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has described the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Henry Ndukuba, as a dedicated spiritual leader and selfless statesman.

He acknowledged the immense contributions of the primate to the spread of the gospel beyond the shores of Nigeria.

While congratulating the Anglican family and the Christendom in general, Kalu prayed for longer life for the spiritual leader in the service of God and mankind.

In his message of goodwill, the former governor said the celebrant has built a niche for himself in all facets of life, adding that the accomplishments of the cleric are enormous and worthy of emulation.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North senatorial district, I congratulate Ndukuba on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

“The celebrant has sustained his pedigree and goodwill in all spheres of life. His personality is an embodiment of peace and love.

“As he marks this feat, I join the Christian community in celebrating the good works of the cleric.”

Kalu prayed for long life and prosperity for the celebrant.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.