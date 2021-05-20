Former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the defection of Governor Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a welcome and timely development.

Commending the efforts of the APC Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, and stakeholders of the party for the giant strides in galvanising grassroots support for the party, Kalu said the ideals of the APC are anchored on genuine leadership and good governance.

Kalu, who described Ayade as a progressive politician and silent achiever, applauded the governor for his bold step, adding that the robust blue print of the Ayade-led Cross-Rivers State government is in tandem with the APC-led Federal Government.

In a goodwill message, the Senate chief whip said the APC remains the only political party built on tenets of democracy, noting that the party will continue to wax strong across the country.

He said: “The defection of Governor Ayade of Cross Rivers State from the PDP to the APC is a laudable development.”