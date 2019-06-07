Former Abia State governor and Senator-elect for Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended senator Danjuma Goje for dropping his senate presidency ambition, after a meeting with President Muhammad Buhari.

According to the senator-elect, the President’s intervention is timely, appropriate and highly commendable.

Speaking with a cross-section of APC supporters in Lagos, yesterday, Kalu, who is contesting for the position of Deputy Senate President, stressed that the coast is clear for Lawan and him (Kalu); to emerge as senate president and deputy senate president; respectively.

He said: “I salute President Muhammadu Buhari for meeting with Governor Ahmed El-Rufai, senator Ahmad Lawan and Goje in the interest of APC and Nigeria at large.

“The decision of senator Goje to drop his senate presidency ambition, in order to support senator Lawan is a welcome development.

“I am optimistic that senator Lawan and myself have the capacity to steer the affairs of the red chamber”

Kalu urged the president to wade into the cold war between the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole and his predecessor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and also, called on members of the soon-to-be inaugurated Ninth National Assembly to place national interest above selfish ambitions.