Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Presidential candidate under the platform of United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie on the occasion of his 68th birthday anniversary.

Describing the celebrant as a consummate politician, respected community leader and philanthropist of repute, Kalu stressed that Okorie has contributed to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria in various capacities. The Senate Chief Whip, while admonishing the prominent politician to sustain his worthy attributes and legacies, urged the political class to emulate the good works of the celebrant. He said, “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with Chief Chekwas Okorie as he clocks 68th birthday.

“The contributions of the celebrant to the growth and progress of Abia state and Nigeria at large are invaluable and worthy of commendation.”

“He is one of the few politicians in Nigeria who play the game by the rules. As he marks his birthday, I celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the statesman”.

While wishing Okorie continued success in life, Kalu prayed for longer life for the celebrant.