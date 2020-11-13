Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on his 25th anniversary on the throne.

Describing the Emir as a highly detrabilised Nigerian, Kalu, who is also Dan Galadima of Ilorin, commended the monarch for promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, irrespective of religious and tribal differences.

He stressed that the Emir was a selfless monarch, who was passionate about growth and progress of his domain and Nigeria.

Kalu urged the traditional ruler to continue his good works, which had brought robust development to Ilorin metropolis and Kwara State, adding that the role of traditional institutions in national development cannot be undermined.

Kalu prayed for longer life and sound health for the Emir.

“As Dan Galadima of Ilorin, I am happy to join the good people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State to celebrate an outstanding monarch and patriotic statesman, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the occasion of his 25th coronation anniversary.

“The Emir of Ilorin has over the years, sustained his goodwill, owing to his attributes, anchored on fairness and justice. I personally cherish his words of advise and counsel at all times.

“He is a strong advocate of a united and prosperous Nigeria. The monarch’s leadership qualities are extra-ordinary and worthy of emulation by leaders at all levels. Under his watch, Ilorin metropolis has witnessed unprecedented development in all ramifications.”

While wishing the Emir a joyous celebration, Kalu prayed to Allah to strengthen the monarch as he serves the people of Ilorin and Kwara state at large.