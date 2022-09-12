Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described eminent business mogul and elder statesman, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion as a rare gem with passion for humanity.

Extolling the virtues of the Esama of Benin, Kalu , a former governor of Abia State stressed that the contributions of the statesman to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are enormous, remarkable and worthy of emulation, adding that Chief Igbinedion has carved a niche for himself in all facets of life.

While joining the House of Igbinedion in celebrating the robust accomplishments of their patriarch, the former Governor noted that he will continually appreciate the wise counsel of the Esama.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of the 88th birthday anniversary of Chief Igbinedion, Kalu wished the celebrant many more years in the service of humanity.

He said, “on behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion as he clocks 88.

“The Esama has consistently demonstrated large heart, humility, patriotism, selflessness, sincerity and above all, commitment to the service of God and humanity. The attributes of the celebrant are worth emulating by leaders at various levels in all spheres of life.

“Personally, I will continue to tap from the vast knowledge and experience of the Esama. Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike, are benefiting from his platforms either in business or philanthropy. The contributions of Chief Igbinedion to nation building are highly commendable and worth celebrating.”

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen the Esama in his endeavours.