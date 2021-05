Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has described the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe as an outstanding elder statesman and selfless monarch.

Congratulating the prominent monarch on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary, Kalu extolled the virtues of the respected traditional ruler, adding that the Obi of Onitsha is a blessing to the South East and Nigeria.

Kalu, while acknowledging the patriotic contributions of the celebrant to the growth and progress of Onitsha, Anambra State and Nigeria in general, urged the revered monarch to sustain his objective counsel on national issues. The former governor and eminent businessman, while praying to God to grant the Obi of Onitsha longer reign on the throne, extended his warm greetings to the government and people of Anambra State on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the first-class monarch.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Whip of the Senate stressed the importance of traditional institutions to nation building, pointing out that traditional rulers play vital roles in the sustenance of peace and unity across the country.

Kalu said: “I congratulate the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

“The Obi of Onitsha is a selfless leader, outstanding monarch and philanthropist of repute.

“The first-class monarch has been a source of inspiration and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“The contributions of the celebrant to the social, economic and political developments of the country are enormous and worthy of commendation.

“As the revered monarch marks his 80th birthday, I join the people of Anambra State to celebrate this glorious feat.”

Kalu, while wishing the celebrant a joyous celebration, prayed to God to strengthen the Obi of Onitsha in all his endeavours.