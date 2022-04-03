Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

Describing the celebrant as a seasoned public servant and consummate politician, Kalu applauded the former Governor for his contributions to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

The Chief Whip of the Senate while admonishing Oshiomole to sustain his good deeds, wished the celebrant longer life in the service of humanity.

In a goodwill message, Kalu extolled the virtues of the former Chairman of the APC, adding that the celebrant has contributed to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria in various capacities.

He said, “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with former Governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole as he clocks 70.

“Having served the nation in various capacities in the private and public sectors, the former Governor deserves to be celebrated for his giant accomplishments in all facets of life.

“The former Chairman of the APC has made invaluable contributions to nation building through different platforms.

“I join family, friends, associates in praying for many more fulfilling years for the celebrator”.

Kalu wished Oshiomole a joyous birthday celebration.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .