Bordeaux attacker Samuel Kalu has praised his partnership with Lille striker Victor Osimhen and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze after their combined efforts earned Nigeria a credible draw in Ukraine, reports Soccernet.ng

Kalu had a hand in both Super Eagles goals, first cunningly creating space for Alex Iwobi to square a cross which Joe Aribo converted, before brilliantly earning the penalty that Osimhen smashed home to make it two nil.

It was the first time the trio of Kalu, Osimhen and Chukwueze would lead the Super Eagles attack, a setup which Kalu says he enjoyed and believes would be hard for opponents to stop.

” I had fun playing with them because we compliment each other.

It’s the same with anybody that is selected by the coach.

Teams will find it hard to stop us if we continue playing like we did in the first half,” Samuel Kalu said, according to OwnGoal Nigeria. The Nigeria attack contrived to waste several goalscoring opportunities in the encounter allowing the Yellow Men to stage a successful comeback, a situation Kalu agrees must be improved on in future matches.