Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group of Companies , Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu on his re-appointment as Chairman of France-Nigeria Business Council, by President Emmanuel Macron.

Kalu, a big player in the business world, applauded the giant strides of the business magnate in the business community, adding that Rabiu’s re-appointment is well deserved and for the good of Nigeria, France and the international community.

The former Governor, while acknowledging the antecedents of the business mogul in various sectors of the global economy, commended the organised private sector for complementing the efforts of government in building a robust economy at the national and international levels.

Kalu in a goodwill message, stressed that Rabiu’s accomplishments in his role as President of the business entity are enormous, remarkable and unbeatable.

He said, “the re-appointment of Founder and Chairman of BUA Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu as President of France-Nigeria Business Council by President Emmanuel Macron of France is not a surprise to me, owing to the laudable contributions of Rabiu to the business world through various platforms.

” The newly re-appointed President is a household name in the business community at the national and international levels.

“His contributions to the growth and progress of bilateral business relationships between France and Nigeria are commendable.

“I am confident that the business mogul will continue to strengthen the business ties between France and Nigeria in a bid to strengthen the healthy relationship between both countries” .

Kalu wished Rabiu continued success in his noble role.