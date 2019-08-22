Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing people with intellectual capacity and political dexterity to drive the ‘Next Level’ agenda.

Acknowledging the pedigree of the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and COS to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, the former governor stressed that the executive, legislature and judiciary would work harmoniously for the sake of national well-being.

Kalu, while congratulating the ministers, special advisers and other political appointees, charged the political class to live up to expectations.

Speaking with a cross-section of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia North senatorial district, he urged Nigerians to sustain their support for President Buhari in his efforts to reposition the country.

He called on the new Federal Executive Council members to emulate the President in discharging their national duties.

“The appointments made thus far by President Muhammadu Buhari are impressive and remarkable.The President has appointed people with a verifiable track record in the private and public spheres of life.

“The APC has a robust manifesto with emphasis on improving the welfare of Nigerians. With a quality team, President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for Nigeria can be achieved.”