Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has congratulated Lucius Ugorji on his appointment as the archbishop of Owerri Diocese and president, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

In a congratulatory message in Abuja, he prayed to God to strengthen Ugorji in his new role. While extolling the virtues of the outgoing Catholic bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Kalu said Ugorji had consistently sustained his good works in the service of God and humanity.

The former governor of Abia urged the newly appointed archbishop to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor, Anthony Obinna.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He added that the Catholic community would continue to celebrate the incoming and outgoing bishops of Owerri Archdiocese.

Kalu said: “On behalf of my family and the people of Abia North senatorial district, I convey my warm greetings to Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji on his recent appointment as archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese and president of CBCN.

“Ugorji has sustained his goodwill in the Catholic community in view of his selfless service in all facets of life.

“The outgoing Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Anthony Obinna, has laid a solid foundation for the newly appointed archbishop to build on.

“The outgoing and incoming archbishops of Owerri Archdiocese have contributed immensely to the growth and progress of the Catholic Church beyond the shores of Nigeria. I am proud of their achievements in all spheres of life.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Kalu urged the new president of CBCN not to relent in his humanitarian gestures and wished Obinna the best in his future endeavours.