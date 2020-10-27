Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has felicitated with Nigeria’s former number two citizen, Navy Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (Retd) on his 80th birthday.

Describing the former Chief of General Staff (CGS), equivalent to Vice President, as a man of impeccable character, Kalu said the celebrant had served the country meritoriously in various capacities in private and public spheres of life.

He said the likes of Ukiwe were difficult to come by in the society while acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the elder statesman to democracy in Nigeria.

He said Ukiwe has over the years, demonstrated humility, bravery, patriotism, credibility and selflessness in his pursuits, adding that the celebrant’s leadership qualities are remarkable and worthy of emulation.

The senator while acknowledging Ukiwe’s passion for a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria, lauded him for being a mentor and role model to his contemporaries and the younger generation.

In a goodwill message, Kalu extolled the virtues of the former CGS adding that he was a genuine leader who was committed to a just society.

“On behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I congratulate former Vice President of Nigeria, Naval Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd) on his 80th birthday.

“Over the years, your personality has been anchored on fairnes and equity. As a patriotic statesman, you always counsel the younger generation on leadership and nation building.

“I have personally benefitted in no small measure from your counsel. As you mark this glorious feat, it is my prayer that God will continue to strengthen you in the service of humanity,” he said.

Kalu wished the celebrant a joyous birthday anniversary.