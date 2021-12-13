Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, described the demise of Soun as a huge loss to the country.

In a condolence message issued in Abuja, he described the late monarch as an epitome of peace and humility.

The former governor of Abia acknowledged the contributions of Oba Oyewumi to nation building in various capacities.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Kalu stressed that the late traditional ruler was a role model for his contemporaries, adding that he was forthright, kind-hearted, humble and courageous.

He conveyed his condolences to the people of Ogbomosoland, especially members of the royal family.

“I received with a heavy heart the news of the demise of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who passed at the age of 95.

“The late monarch was a blessing to Ogbomoso, Oyo state and Nigeria in general.

“He played leading roles in promoting peace and unity across the country.

“The late traditional ruler was respected across the country in view of his personal and leadership attributes. He was a compassionate leader and selfless statesman.

“His counsel on national issues will be greatly missed. Kabiyesi’s worthy legacies will continue to speak for him.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .