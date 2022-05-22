From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday evening, hosted officials of the Embassy of the United States of America in Abuja.

The five officials from the Embassy of the United States were led by the Embassy’s Deputy Head of Mission, Kathleen FitzGibbon.

Other members of the United States’ Embassy team were the Director, Office of Peace and Democratic Governance (PDG), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Folasade Owolabi; the Deputy Director, Peace and Democratic Governance Office, USAID, Daniel Morris; and Political Officers, Embassy of the United States, Jason Currier and Amanda Whatley respectively.

Speaking during the dinner, Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, expressed delight in having the United States team in his residence.

Kalu said: “Thank you for coming this evening. This is what we have to do more often.

“Our country is going through transition and it is always good from time to time to eat with diplomats of all cadres – from the highest to the lowest and from the lowest to the highest, to impart them informally or formally about what is happening in our country.

“It is always the pleasure of myself and my wife to sit down and entertain people to be able to continue and expand our friendship.”

On her part, FitzGibbon thanked Kalu for receiving her and other officials from the Embassy.

“Thank you for having us. It is a good opportunity for my team to actually get to meet somebody who is in a position of influence and to be able to understand better, what is really going on behind the scenes,” FitzGibbon said.