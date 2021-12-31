From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that he’ll continue to remain a grassroots person. He said community activities as well as its development are major aspects of his life which he can’t do without despite his many engagements

According to the Abia North senator, beside executing his legislative duties, he has over the years, maintained a close relationship with his constituents to their various households through his active participation in traditional activities in the grassroots community and other household engagements.

Kalu stated this at the home of Mrs Frances Amaka Ikwechegh, where he paid her a courtesy visit to commemorate her age grade traditional retirement, “Igbotonma”.

Speaking to newsmen, Kalu stressed that his close relationship with his people involves supporting the community by visiting their various households regardless of their social strata

He said: “I am a community man and I cannot live without being a community man. It’s going to smell rat and would send a bad signal to our community if they don’t see me during their community based activities, because this has been my way of life right from my childhood days.

“The community grassroots is very important because whatever happens at the National level starts from our various communities. That’s also another reason I pay serious attention to issues in the community.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Asides my parliamentary and business engagements it’s my duty to come to the field and support the community and support the people doing something to go round their houses and make sure that we are with them.”

When asked why he takes out his time to participate in community activities, Kalu said “its our tradition and I can’t run away from it. You can see for yourself that I’m very close to our community people. It’s A big day in our village. This ceremony is about celebrating people while they are alive, so it’s very important.

“My word is to continue being the community leader that she has been , a mother for all and for all of us . We will be looking forward to coming to serve her in all ways she wants us to serve her as our mother, sister, wife and also a community leader.”

Kalu, a first time senator representing Abia North, has over 50 ongoing and completed road projects in the constituency to his credit. This is asides the renovation and reconstruction of schools, hospitals and the provision of motorised boreholes, Agricultural implements, educational learning materials and other empowerment materials distributed to members of his constituency.