Madam Nnennaya Ezi Idika Kalu (Nee Kalu Iroha), mother of former minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has passed on at the age of 100.

A statement released by Dr. Kalu, said funeral rites for her begin on Thursday, October 24, with Royal Traditional Uke ‘r Abuo Procession: Abum to Uzo Ofuru, and service of songs/wake keep in the evening at the family compound.

Funeral service holds following day at St Peter’s Presbyterian Church, Ebem Parish, Ohafia, Abia State.

Internment and reception thereafter follow at the family compound.

On Saturday, October 26, traditional rites, entertainment and evening reception/party hold at the family compound.

The funereal rites will be rounded off with a family thanksgiving service at the St Peter’s Presbyterian Church, Ebem Parish.