From Okey Sampson and Ken Ude, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday held a meeting with the governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. The meeting took place in Umuobiakwa, the country home of the governor.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, had on Tuesday met with leaders of his two political support groups- OUK Movement and Reality Organisation at his Igbere country home in Bende Local Government Area where he assured them that a credible person would emerge as governor of the state in 2023.

The agenda of the meeting with Ikpeazu was not made public. It was however believed it might not be unconnected with the politics of 2023.

Ikpeazu, alongside some of his aides and personal staff, had received the Senate Chief Whip on arrival at his Umuobiakwa country home at 1:32pm on Friday.

After the exchange of pleasantries, the two political leaders went in for the private meeting that lasted several hours.

Kalu’s visit was coming on the heels of a recent visit to President Muhammadu Buhari by Ikpeazu, fueling speculations that Ikpeazu might be heading for the APC.

None of the two political leaders spoke to journalists after the meeting.

One of Kalu’s aides who spoke to Saturday Sun on the visit which was the first since Ikpeazu became governor, said it was a private one.