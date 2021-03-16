Bordeaux manager Jean-Louis Gasset has confirmed Samuel Kalu suffered a recurring thigh injury in their 3-1 Ligue win over Dijon on Sunday.

Nicolas de Preville replaced Kalu in the 16th minute when he was making his 18th appearance in the French top-flight this campaign.

The injury update comes as a blow for Gernot Rohr who has included the 23-year-old in the Super Eagles’ 24-man squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin and Lesotho on March 27 and 30 respectively.

“For Samuel Kalu, it’s a (recurring) problem behind the thigh,” Gasset told the media after Sunday’s match.

The winger was expected to undergo additional medical examinations to determine the severity of the injury either yesterday or today.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has called up Henry Onyekuru as Kalu replacement.