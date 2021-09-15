In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who returned from the United States of America (USA) to Nigeria on Monday, has gone into isolation.

Kalu, who was in the US for a few weeks, had fruitful meetings with friends and associates, many of whom described Kalu’s visit as timely and eventful.

During his visit, Kalu met with students of National War College, Washington DC to discuss the untapped potential of the African economy.

The Senate Chief Whip equally had fruitful engagements with development partners and non-profit organisations in a bid to seek support for his constituency.

Kalu via his Twitter handle said his decision to isolate was in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

The former governor called on Nigerians to abide by regulations of the Federal Government and international bodies to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

