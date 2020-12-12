Former Abia state Governor and chief whip of the senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will tomorrow join Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for the sunday service at Christ Embassy church, Oregun, Lagos.

Kalu will be worshipping with the renowned cleric to appreciate God for the word of prophecy God had used Pastor Oyakhilome to minister to him in the time past. A number of the friends and associates of the APC chieftain will be joining him for the service in appreciation of God’s faithfulness in his life.