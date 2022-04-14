Presidential aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Abia State House of Assembly speaker, Chikwendu Enyinnaya Kalu, has advocated the complete deregulation of the Nigeria’s power grid.

He said unless the law is amended to favour the states to generate their own electricity, and distribute, Nigeria’s power challenges will continue to fester.

He made the call, yesterday, shortly after picking his presidential nomination form at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja. The presidential aspirant, who still represents Isiala-Ngwa South state constituency at the House of Assembly, stressed the need to end the centralisation of power grid and monopolisation of the system by the Federal Government.

In a statement he released in Abuja, he called for the amendment of items 13 and 14 in the exclusive and concurrent legislative lists, arguing that their provisions are the very reasons for the centralisation of the power production, distribution and transmission in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I am calling for the total deregulation of the national grid. I am equally calling for the amendment of items 13 and 14 of the exclusive and concurrent lists. They are clogging the developmental strides of the states in that regard, because the current power system cannot give room for industrialisation. Those items literarily warn the states not to generate or explore avenues of generating their own light,” he said.

According to the statement, there is the need for a constitutional amendment, either for the Federal Government to hands off completely whatever that would clog states from generating light, or let them remove those impediments and allow the states to generate their own power.

On his motivation to seek to contest the highest seat in the land, Kalu said the plethora of problems confronting Nigeria at this period demands people like him not to watch from the gallery but take active part in re-uniting Nigeria and providing the needed human and material developments that the nation needs.