Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has identified with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) following its recent achievements which have reinforced Nigeria as one of the emerging powerhouses in global sports.

While hosting the President of the NBBF, Engr. Musa Kida, in Abuja, recently, Sen. Kalu viewed the recent achievements of the federation as an indication that Nigeria can rule the world.

The former governor of Abia state, who masterminded Enyimba International Football Club of Aba to a back-to-back CAF Champions League triumph, said: “I must commend you, members of your board and all stakeholders for what you have achieved, so far, since you came on board in 2017. It has been an exciting journey with many Nigerians really proud of what you have done in such a short time.

“Recently, the basketball culture is growing in Nigeria, thanks to the successes being recorded by our national teams as well as grassroots programmes being organised by your federation.”

In his response, NBBF President, Engr Kida, who recently retired as the Deputy Managing Director of Total Nigeria, thanked Senator Kalu for his kind and inspiring words.

“Words like these inspire us to double our efforts to achieve more despite all the challenges associated with sports in Nigeria. With better funding, support from individuals, government and corporate organisations, we can definitely do more,” he said.

Kida reaffirmed his commitment to bring more laurels to Nigeria.

“We have so many plans and lofty programmes at the grassroots level, where the next generation of stars can be discovered. Sports is a multi-billion naira sector in Nigeria which can be well harnessed to create jobs for millions. To make billions from sports, there is a need for serious investment by all and sundry,” Kida noted.