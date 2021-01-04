From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has lauded the owner of ABN News, an online news outfit in Abia, Ifeanyi Okali for being a shinning light for youths in the state.

Kalu gave the commendation at Ebem Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area during the golden jubilee celebration of Chief and Lolo Okali Kalu Ubaka.

The former governor said it was a great lesson to other youths that in a society where people are celebrated when they die, Okali decided to celebrate his parents while still alive. He said it was this type of celebration that attracts the blessings of God as it was the wish of every parent to be celebrated while alive by their children.

Okali said he decided to celebrate his parents while alive as it would have amounted to a waste of resources to do so when they were dead.

He said the motivation for the celebration was borne out of the bond and love his portents had shown for one another in the last 50 years of their marriage.

Some of the dignitaries at the event include former Abia chief of staff, Mascot Uzor Kalu, member representing Ohafia/Arochukwu Federal Constituency, Uko Nkole, Nnanna Uzor Kalu, former member, House of Representatives, Ifeanyi Uchendu, Abia Assembly deputy speaker; Chief Maduka Ukaegbu, former Abia deputy chief of staff; Sir Chikwe Udensi, Interpol system expert, Dr. Chief Dan Okeke, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, Fred Idika Ex-Ohafia Local Government Council TC Chairman; Chief Udo Osonwa and Lolo Chukwueze, who is mother of Super Eagles player, Samuel Chukwueze.