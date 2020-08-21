Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of an ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, Abia state.

The project which was funded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is expected to conduct up to 35,000 patients investigation within the first year of operation, providing real-time diagnostic services to patients in the South East and South South regions.

Describing the newly commissioned NSIA- Umuahia Diagnostic Centre (NUDC) as a legacy project, Kalu commended the efforts of the leadership of the NSIA, in repositioning the Nigerian healthcare system through strategic investments in the health economy.

In a letter of appreciation to the President, the former Governor, stressed that the newly commissioned project, will reduce medical tourism, adding that the diagnostic centre, will also promote access to quality healthcare services.

Kalu said: “ The newly commissioned NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre (NUDC) is a further testament to the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari in providing qualitative and accessible healthcare services to Nigerians.

“The President deserves commendation for the novel and time-appropriate vision of choosing and locating the centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State.”