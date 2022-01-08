From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended the APC member representing Bende North constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, for keeping alive the All Progressives Congress (APC) spirit by empowering his people.

He stated this at Ezeukwu in Bende Local Government Area during the commissioning of Afor Ezeukwu Modern Market built by Chukwu and donated to his people. He said when an elected politician comes back home to say thank you to those who elected him as Chukwu had done, such a person is only writing his name in gold. He noted that the market built and handed over to the community was a big asset that the people would ever cherish.

The Senate Chief Whip also commended President Buhari for the massive projects in southeast which, he said, included the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway, the recently awarded Umuahia/Ekot Ekpene Road and others. On behalf of Chukwu, Kalu, after the commissioning, gave out items such as motor cycles, sewing machines, deep freezers, grinding machines and financial grant of N30, 000 each to farmers in the area to assist them in the coming farming season. He commended the Abia State House member for empowering his people, and added that the items would enable them to take care of themselves and their families.

Chukwu, in his own speech, noted that he built the market and empowered his people with the giveaway items as a way of thanking them. While reassuring his constituents of more goodies to come, he expressed his hope at seeing poverty eradicated from their lives. The principal officer at the Abia State House of Assembly said he built the mini market for his people to have a decent place to do their buying and selling.

He added that majority of his people are farmers and this was what informed the decision to give them the N30, 000 grant to enable them produce more food to feed their families, the community and Abia as a whole. The lawmaker maintained that he has done well in terms of quality representation, constituency projects and empowerment adding that nothing stops him from seeking for a second term, as it is his constitutional right.

He thanked Kalu for coming to personally give out the items, noting they are following the footsteps of the former governor. “We want the entire Abia North to continue to support APC,” he said. “Our party has taken quality representation to a higher level. Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Ben Kalu, myself and others are doing well and we will not relent until the party becomes a household name.”