From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has commended the APC member representing Bende North state constituency in Abia state House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu for keeping to the spirit of All Progressives Congress (APC) by empowering his people.

Kalu, after the commissioning,

gave out items such as motor cycles, sewing machines, deep freezers, grinding machines and financial grant of N30, 000 each to farmers in the area to assist them this coming farming season, courtesy of Hon. Chukwu

Kalu stated this at Ezeukwu in Bende Loval Government Area during the commissioning of Afor Ezeukwu modern Market, built by Hon Chukwu and donated to his people.

The Senator commended the Abia House member for empowering his people in this manner. He said with the items he had given his constituents, they would enable them to take care of themselves and families.

He said when an elected politician come back home to say thank you to those who elected him as Hon Chukwu had done, the person is only writing his name in gold.

Kalu said the market built and handed over to the community was a big asset the people would for ever cherish.

The Senate Chief Whip also commended president Buhari for the massive projects in southeast which he said included the 2nd Niger bridge, the Enugu/Porthacourt Expressway, the recently awarded Umuahia/Ekot Ekpene road and others.

Hon Chukwu said the market he built and the empowerment items he gave his people was a way of thanking them.

While reassuring his constituents of more goodies to come, Hon Chukwu said his joy was to see his people happy and poverty taken away from their lives.

Hon. Chukwu, a principal officer of the House said he built the mini market for his people to have decent place where they do their buying and selling.

He noted that majority of his people are farmers and that informed the reason he gave the N30, 000 Grant o enable them produce more food to feed their families, the community and Abia as a whole.

The law maker maintained that he has done well in terms of quality representation, constituency projects and empowerment adding that nothing stops him from seeking for a second tenure as is his constitutional right.

He thanked their leader, Kalu for coming and personally giving out the items, noting they are following the foot steps the former governor.

“We want the entire Abia North to continue to support APC, our party has taken quality representation to a higher level, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Ben Kalu, myself and others are doing well and we will not relent until the party becomes a House hold name”, he said.