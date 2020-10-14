Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzoh Kalu has identified with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) following its recent achievements, which have reinforced Nigeria as one of the emerging powerhouses in the world.

While hosting the President of the NBBF, Musa Kida in Abuja recently, Sen. Kalu said that the recent achievements of the federation couldn’t be overlooked which is an indication that Nigeria can rule the world.

The former governor of Abia State said, “I must commend you, members of your board and all stakeholders for what you have achieved so far since you came on board in 2017.

“It has been an exciting journey with many Nigerians really proud of what you have done in such a short time.

“Recently, the basketball culture is growing in Nigeria thanks to the successes being recorded by our national teams as well as grassroots programmes being organised by your federation,” Kalu.

In his response, NBBF President, Kida who recently retired as the Deputy Managing Director of Total Nigeria thanked Senator Kalu for his kind and inspiring words.