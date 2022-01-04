From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) for the establishment of a cinematography centre in Abia State.

Kalu described the initiative as laudable and capable of building the capacity of the nation’s film makers wishing to specialise in cinematography.

The former Abia governor stated this when he laid the foundation for the construction of centre at Asaga Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Rev Jemima Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip commended the Managing Director of NFC, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, for being creative and initiating programmes to transform the entertainment industry.

Kalu said the centre has added to the Federal Government’s landmark projects in the South-East. He listed other major projects of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the zone to include the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and second Niger Bridge, which is nearing completion.