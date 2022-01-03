From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC – Abia North) has commended the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) for the establishment of a Cinematography Centre in Abia State.

Kalu described the initiative as laudable and capable of building the capacity of the nation’s budding filmmakers wishing to specialise in cinematography.

The former Abia governor stated these when he laid the foundation for the construction of a Cinematography Centre at Asaga Ohafia in the Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Rev Jemima Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip commended the Managing Director of NFC, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, for being creative and initiating programmes to transform the entertainment industry.

Kalu who said the centre added to the Federal Government’s landmark projects in the South-East, listed other major projects of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the zone to include the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge, which is nearing completion.

Speaking with journalists, the NFC boss described the centre as “indispensable in the holistic turn around of film production activities from the eastern part of the country, with rich cultural and tourism heritages”.

He said the Centre will ‘serve as the hub for providing training for youths and other digital savvy and innovative Nigerians in audio-visual training, production and post-production techniques,’ he further said.

According to him, these can be achieved with the deployment of advanced high definition cinematography equipment.

Maduekwe disclosed that the centre would help to boost employment generation, revenue and wealth creation, amongst other numerous benefits in the entertainment and tourism sector.

Maduekwe said that Ohafia was chosen from the southeast because of its strategic place in African tradition and rich cultural heritage necessary for film production.

He said that other projects initiated by the corporation, including the Audiovisual Resource Development Centre, Film Entrepreneurial Digital Hub and a Film Village, would be cited across the other geo-political zones of the country in phases.

He was optimistic that the centre would be successfully executed, having been captured in the 2021 and 2022 budgets, respectively.

He also said that the project had the commitment and support of NFC’s French and German partners, hence would not suffer funding hiccup.

Meanwhile, the Ohafia Council of Monarchs has conferred the chieftaincy title of “Ishinka Ohafia” (meaning a man of valour, endowed with a creative mind) on Maduekwe, in recognition of his numerous community development initiatives.

Goodwill messages were sent from individuals and corporate organisations, including the Nigeria Television Authority, Abuja and Jos Network Centre, respectively, the Palace of Adagwom Jos Izere Kingdom, the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, amongst others.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was represented on the occasion by a Director in the ministry, Mr Godwin Ukah.