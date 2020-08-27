Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba on his appointment as chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ)

Describing the appointment as well deserved and timely, Kalu extolled the virtues of Osoba, stressing that the leadership qualities of the former governor were extra-ordinary and remarkable.

He called on stakeholders in the media industry to rally support for him in his noble assignment.

Kalu stressed that Osoba’s contributions to the media industry were enormous and commendable.

“Aremo Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State is a veteran media guru, consummate politician and patriotic statesman. He has over the years created a niche for himself in the private and public spheres of life.

“The former governor, will no doubt, live up to expectations in advancing the cause of the NIJ.”

Kalu, while commending media practitioners for their efforts in promoting credible leadership at levels of government wished Osoba continued success in his endeavours.