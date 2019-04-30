Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation has launched 450,000 palm seedling for distribution to farmers in Abia State.

Speaking during the launch at his Igbere country home in Bende Local Government Area, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who is senator-elect for Abia North said the initiative was his own support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy to revolutionise agriculture in Nigeria.

He said the programme was designed to encourage Abia farmers to go into palm plantation and other cash crops to create wealth.

“This is a sure way of creating wealth among the people of Abia. It is better than sharing money to them.”

The former governor said the seedling would be given to those with proof of ownership of family land for the palm plantation, adding that the foundation would soon embark on the verification of land submitted by prospective beneficiaries to confirm their claims ahead of the state-wide distribution of the seedling.

Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) assured that the distribution would cut across party line, describing the gesture as non-partisan.

“The period of electioneering is over. Now is the time to give the dividend of democracy to our people, irrespective of party affiliations.

“When the foundation distributed vehicles under its youth empowerment scheme, it cut across party line. It was non-partisan.

“The only criterion for qualification is proof of ownership of family land,” he said, adding that the size of the family land would determine the quantity of seedling to be given.

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom will next Tuesday deliver the maiden edition of Prof. Miriam Ikejiani-Clark memorial lecture organised by Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Head of Department of Political Science of UNN, Abada Ifeanyichukwu, who made the disclosure in Nsukka, yesterday, said Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, vice chancellor of UNN will be the chief host.

Prominent Nigerians that will be given excellent award include Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Stella Oduah and Chief Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson motors).

Abada said until the death of Ikejiani-Clark in 2011, some of the positions she held in the university included coordinator of postgraduates programme, dean, Faculty of Social Science, Department of Political Science, among others.

He also said the erudite professor of political science was appointed the commissioner of land, survey and town planning in1983, during the administration of gov CC Onoh, in old Anambra State.

The late Ikejiani-Clark was also appointed a minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 1995 to 1997. It was during her time that the popular Dei Dei Building Material Market Abuja was established.

The head of department noted that some of the books published by Ikejiani-Clark to advance frontiers of knowledge include Nigeria Political imperative: Desiderate for Nationhood and Stability, 1983; Anatomy of the Biafra Revolution, 1993; Azikwe and the African Revolution in 1989, among others.