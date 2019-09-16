On Saturday, Samuel Kalu followed up his electric performance on international duty with Nigeria, with an impressive one in the colors of Girondins Bordeaux in a Ligue fixture against Metz.

He didn’t score and also did not get an assist, but Kalu was a thorn in the side of the opposition defenders, who could keep him quite for majority of the night.

An injury scare in the 26th minute wasn’t enough to stop him either and his 7.1 rating per whoscored.com backed up his game contribution in the 2-0 win.

Bordeaux scored two first-half goals through Jimmy Briand and Nicolas De Preville to pick up a second league win and went four games unbeaten since the opening day defeat to Angers.

Kalu had three attempts on target in the game, completed two dribbles, only one player did more.

The Super Eagles man also put in some work on the defensive sheet to help his side kept a clean sheet.

His Nigerian compatriot, Josh Maja, who got his first Super Eagles cap against Ukraine, came on in the 75th minute and was the biggest impact sub (6.4 per whoscore.com) on both sides.