The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu as a compassionate politician and seasoned public administrator.

In a congratulatory message issued in Abuja, yesterday, he prayed for longer life for the governor as he clocks 58. He also applauded the giant accomplishments of Ugwuanyi as the helmsman in Enugu. He said the good deeds of the governor has earned him large and cult-like followership in the political space.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join the government and people of Enugu state in celebrating the Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary. The governor is a complete gentleman, consummate politician and philanthropist, who is passionate about the growth and progress of Enugu State and Nigeria.

“His developmental strides in Enugu State will continue to speak for him after his tenure as governor. The celebrant has carved a niche for himself in public service in view of his remarkable and unbeatable achievements as governor of Enugu State. I celebrate a silent achiever”.

Similarly, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in a statement in Ibadan, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, described Ugwuanyi as a bridge-builder and a detribalised patriot with strong belief in the Nigeria project.

He prayed to God to grant Ugwuanyi more years to serve his people and humanity at large.

Makinde said the Enugu State governor, like his other colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had shown that there is still hope for Nigeria.

“Gburugburu as he is called, is one politician I always commend for his love for his state and his passion for a better Nigeria. He embodies the concept of a detribalised Nigerian who has displayed pragmatic leadership with selflessness and dedication,” he stated.

