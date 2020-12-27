From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Today, all roads led to Igbere, Bende Local Government of Abia as people from all works of life trooped to the country home of the senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for the 10th anniversary of the father, late Chief Johnson Uzor Nsiegbe Kalu.

Senator Kalu read the lesson for the day, taken his text from Genesis 50:15-21, to mark the commencement of the first phase of the ceremony.

Preaching at the event, the Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke said it was good for man to live upright life while alive.

He extolled the good qualities of the man whose children were celebrating, adding that if the patriarch of the Kalu family had not lived worthy of emulation, his children would have got urge to celebrate his demise 10 years ago.

The Presbyterian Prelate urged the living to led live that would make those they leave behind to always remember them even when they had this sinful world.

Kalu said they were not morning, but celebrating their late father who meant so much for them.