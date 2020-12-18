Ten years after the death of the late Chief Johnson Uzor Nesiegbe Kalu, his son, Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is remembering the strong man who raised him .

The coordinator of the event, former Member House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Nnana Uzor Kalu told journalists in Umuahia that Uzor Kalu’s family has finalized arrangements to honour their father who they lost ten years ago.

He said the grand occasion scheduled for December 27th at Camp Neya, Igbere would kick off at 12 noon.

Kalu who pledged to hold a well packaged and hospitable event said that dignitaries within and across the country are expected at the anniversary as they honour their late father