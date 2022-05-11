Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has met President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

In a post on his Facebook account, Kalu said: “Tonight, I was a guest to our dear President, H.E Muhammadu Buhari. We had fruitful discussion bordering on national and internal party issues in some states .

“The President expressed gratitude in our discussion and I am happy with the outcome . I left him in high spirit at 10.05pm.”